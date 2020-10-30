Call of Duty Warzone has landed 80 million times

The Infinity Ward production has grown into a successful product that will be integrated with Black Ops Cold War in the near future.

The battle royale developed by Infinity Ward continues to strengthen its numbers. Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision, has confirmed in an interview with VentureBeat that Call of Duty: Warzone has already been downloaded 80 million times. In total, the Activision video game has gathered about 111 million monthly users. “What we’ve seen with Call of Duty is an incredible transformation,” Kotick said. “The phenomenon we had with Warzone is that there are a lot of people who have bought the premium version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” he adds.

When the title was released on March 11, many countries headed for total lockdown. The coronavirus crisis helped these types of games work especially well, as many people were looking for entertainment. Thus, in just 52 days, 60 million downloads were made. The financial results for this quarter of fiscal year 2020 suggest a decrease in monthly users, since 125 million were registered in the previous quarter.

Integration with Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Warzone prepares for a new stage. As of December, an integration with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the new title in the saga, will begin on sale next November 13 on current and next-generation consoles, as well as on PC (exclusive to battle.net). According to Activision itself, Infinity Ward’s battle royale will be more influenced than ever by this game, although they have not revealed any details about it.

What is clear is that Call of Duty: Warzone has a lot of life ahead of it. Conceived as a standalone free-to-play, the developers have already confirmed that they are preparing a version for the next Sony and Microsoft consoles. Thus, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be added to the current versions (PS4, Xbox One and PC).



