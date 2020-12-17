Call of Duty: Warzone had an invisibility glitch

Many games allow you to remain invisible and Call of Duty: Warzone should not be one of them. After updating CoD: Cold War, players discovered a flaw that allows you to remain invisible, and worst of all: the player who performs the glitch is also bulletproof. But rest assured, the bug has already been fixed by Raven Software.

The glitch was performed in a process that consisted of hitting a helicopter while using the new transport minigun. The players who performed the feat were still vulnerable to other ways of dying, such as explosions, being run over and the “gas”, typical of Battle Royale games. However, the combination of invisibility and invulnerability is obviously lethal. Check out:

As stated earlier, Raven Software announced on its official Twitter that attack helicopters have been removed from Cod: Warzone’s Verdansk and Rebirth Island maps.

“To clarify, this change is to combat the bug that makes players appear invisible to others,” published the studio. “The vehicle will return as soon as the related problems are corrected,” concluded the publication.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available for PC, PS4 / PS5 and Xbox One / Series X and S.

You can also check out Voxel’s analysis here and draw your own conclusions about the new game in the CoD franchise. Stay tuned on Voxel for more news!



