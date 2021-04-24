Call of Duty: Warzone Director Talked About Cheats

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free multiplayer game that debuted last year, has a large player base. Cheats have become an inevitable problem for games that appeal to a wide range of players. Call of Duty: Warzone players are one of the audiences that complain about this the most. The creative director of the Call of Duty: Warzone talked about the tricks in an interview.

Call of Duty: Warzone director: Cheats ruined some of my work

Those who play the Call of Duty: Warzone fairly naturally hate cheats. But it is not easy to prevent cheats in a free game. Because even if a player is banned for cheating, they can easily create a new account. The play’s creative director, Amos Hodge, said in an interview that cheaters ruin some of his best work.

Hodge also used the following statements:

“Nobody hates cheaters more than we do. We are making this content for gamers and while I am sorry that this ruined your game, I am sorry it ruined some of the best things I have done in my life. I made this content for gamers and I know everyone around the team feels this way.

We put our hearts in this content and we have 100 million players right now. It’s been a year since the game has been out, it’s a huge step, and it hurts us so much that cheaters come and ruin some of the best jobs. ”

Call of Duty: Warzone sometimes intimidates cheaters with big bans. Since the game has only been released for a year, we cannot see a perfect cheat protection system. If cheats need to be reduced in the game, a deep learning-based cheat protection system such as VacNet in CSGO should be developed.

Because cheat protections that only scan background applications do not work well anymore. Cheat programmers can build a wall against such systems. After this method, the inspector player system such as overwatch in CSGO, which is the most reliable, can be added to the game.

The Call of Duty: Warzone current cheat protection system banned 60,000 people in February and 30,000 in March. The number of those banned from the game due to cheating exceeded 475,000.

Game developers continue to mobilize to ensure fair gameplay in competitive games. Let’s see what kind of solutions we will see in the future.