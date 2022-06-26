Call of Duty: Warzone Developer Comments on Ambiguous Equipment Change

Despite all its popularity, Call of Duty: Warzone also has its share of widely criticized and poorly implemented features and functions, which is to be expected from any game with a live service. It is curious, however, how some of the smallest changes can sometimes cause more negative feedback than some other, larger-scale changes.

Something similar has just happened in Call of Duty: Warzone, where the game’s loading UI has undergone very small changes with some far-reaching consequences. Namely, the game now resets the selection cursor to the top of the download selection screen, whereas before it remembered the last download selected by the player, and one of the developers had to defend his decision to do this on Twitter.

Equipment is the most important aspect of any modern Call of Duty game, as it allows players to quickly, easily and efficiently switch between completely different equipment and weapon settings depending on the situation. While developers are making key improvements to the way unloading works in Warzone at a fast pace, fiddling with players’ muscle memory will never go unnoticed. The community is now annoyed as players now need to relearn how to quickly switch between gear sets without choosing the wrong option, but Ted Timmins, senior creative director working on Warzone, promises that this is a good change.

Timmins compared this change to earlier improvements to the Warzone Buy Station purchase interface, where the user interface for confirming the selection was completely removed from the system. According to him, it’s only a matter of time before the community appreciates this change, and the game should get better with its current system instead of the previous one.

This, of course, is not the first time that Warzone players are unhappy with new equipment changes. Being the key system of the main game cycle of the Warzone match, the offloads are often moved, adjusted and revised in accordance with the current meta of the game. Often this can lead to significant improvements in the system, but only time will tell if this is the case with the latest set of UI changes.

The GULAG feature is also an important part of the Warzone experience, and players should also expect major changes here. Namely, Season 4 of Warzone is changing the GULAG, finally solving various sound-level issues, which should be a significantly more popular change than the aforementioned gear selector setting.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.