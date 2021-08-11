Call of Duty: Warzone delays the start of Season 5 to August 13

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will begin Season 5 on August 13 due to an error in the pre-launch tests. Activision unexpectedly delays the start of Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The community will have to wait 24 more hours to be able to enjoy the new content. This will start from 06:00 CEST on August 13, 2021.

The editor alludes to “a problem in the tests that was discovered earlier in the week.” In order not to leave his followers without goals to meet, the term of the Season 4 battle pass is extended one more day.

New update roll out times for Season 5 is: — Black Ops Cold War update goes live tonight at 9PM PT (August 12 at 12AM ET / 5AM UK) — Warzone update goes live August 12 at 9PM PT (August 13 at 12AM ET / 5AM UK) Season 5 begins August 12 at 9PM PT / August 13 at 12AM ET. — CharlieIntel – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 11, 2021

Where are the updates? As usual, Warzone will release the update at the same time as the start of the season. However, Black Ops Cold War users will be able to download theirs starting August 12 at 06:00 CEST. Some of the PlayStation players have commented that they have already completed the pre-download; This is not enabled for everyone, so the green light will officially be given on the indicated date.