Call of Duty: Warzone confirms the launch of its weapon

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War date their new weapon: the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow. It will arrive from March 24 with a pack.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War set a date for the arrival of the penultimate weapon expected during Season 2. The R1 Shadowhunter crossbow will be available in both games from March 24. It will, as usual, along with a pack of cosmetic items.

To unlock it at no additional cost, you must receive 3 “one shot, one kill” medals in 15 different games with a weapon without accessories. Tactical or precision rifles are the best for this company, as they allow you the necessary power to kill an enemy with a single shot. Of course, snipers (precision) will guarantee you more deaths of this type. We share one: the LW3-Tundra.

And what about the players who had already unlocked it? Remember that the March 18 patch introduced it by surprise. This addition, of course, was premature, since the study planned to launch it during this week. Treyarch has guaranteed that this group will see that progress will be 14 out of 15, so it only takes one more challenge to add to inventory.

In Black Ops Cold War it is part of the Special category in secondary weapons, a space that it will share with the M79 grenade launcher; we do not know where it will see the light in Call of Duty: Warzone.

We recently knew the price in euros that is needed to buy all the cosmetic packages available in the ingame store until Season 2. A total of 707 packages whose price reaches 788,700 COD Points. Almost nothing. Find out all the details here. On the other hand, Raven Software and Treyarch have confirmed the next double experience event in the profile, weapons and battle pass. In this link you will see the dates according to the platform.