Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters perform battle royale

Unfortunately, it is increasingly difficult to find online games that have not been affected by cheaters, even those with security measures considered invasive, such as Valorant. The way the developers give it is to try to find their vulnerabilities, update the game and ban players who have been found to be cheating in some way.

In the case of Call of Duty: Warzone, for example, there has been a real wave of bans recently. Activision and developer Raven Softwares ended more than 13,000 accounts this week. Although I did not specify the problem with all of these accounts, they had already mentioned that they had updated their anti-cheat.

Another #Warzone banwave today. Over 13,000 accounts banned.🚫 Keeping them coming! https://t.co/whFNbYHlWb — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 23, 2021

Therefore, it is more likely that these players have cheated or committed other serious offenses in the online games of the popular Battle Royale. The best thing is that this is not even the first wave of players banned this month, as Raven Software had reported on their Twitter account about bans carried out on March 16.

Of course, this is not something new to the game, especially considering that Activision reported earlier this year that more than 300,000 players had lost their accounts due to cheating and that these measures would become even more frequent. We hope they will spare no effort and continue to keep the game as clean as possible, after all, this is one of the most popular Battle Royale games today.

Have you ever encountered a cheater or a slightly suspicious player while playing Call of Duty: Warzone? Comment below on your experience with this or another online cheat game.