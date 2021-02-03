Call of Duty Warzone: bug game leaves invisible costume

Call of Duty Warzone again has a bug that leaves characters invisible during matches. The Forest Spirit outfit, which leaves the character with a grass blanket, has caused a graphic flaw in the game. It makes the player using it invisible to opponents who try to target it from a long distance.

The problem was reported by YouTuber Scop3, who even made a video showing the problem. The characters who used the skin disappeared almost completely at a distance of 34 meters. This gets even worse at 55 meters away when using a red dot sight, and 125 meters using 4x optics.

The measurements were made on PS4, that is, the problem may be exclusively from this version and not happen on the PC and other consoles. However, this was not the first time that Call of Duty Warzone has experienced such a problem.

This is not the first time that a case like this has happened, as we recently saw that the Roze skin from Call of Duty: Warzone was making some players almost invisible.

At the end of last year, the company released a patch to correct a similar problem. The glitch was performed in a process that consisted of hitting a helicopter while using the new transport minigun. Players who performed the feat were still vulnerable to other ways of dying, such as explosions, being run over and the “gas”, typical of Battle Royale games. It remains to be seen whether there will be a fix for the current problem.