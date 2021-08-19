Call of Duty: Warzone Bets on Vanguard; New Map and Anti-Cheat System in 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone,The nearest future of Call of Duty: Warzone goes through its integration with Vanguard, the new installment. You will receive a new map before the close of 2021.Call of Duty: Vanguard is already a reality. The 2021 installment of Activision’s saga will significantly influence another of the publisher’s successes. Warzone, as with Black Ops Cold War, will receive an important unification of the contents of the Second World War to the meeting point that the Battle Royale has become.

New map in 2021 and anti-cheat system

While Sledgehammer Games is primarily responsible for Vanguard, Raven Software will continue to support Call of Duty: Warzone and lead the development of an unreleased map. No further details have been released on whether or not it will replace Verdansk, but it will arrive in 2021 along with a new anti-cheat system. The “new Warzone experience”, as the team calls it, will land in full before the end of the year.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Remember that Call of Duty: Vanguard has been developed based on the Modern Warfare engine, which will facilitate the integration of new weapons, operators and the necessary adjustments to balance the game. Aaron Halon, leader of Sledgehammer Games, assures that his arrival will mark “a whole universe that will connect Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare”. We can expect a “massive post-launch free content” schedule as was the case in the last couple of installments.

We shouldn’t wait long to get back to WWII. Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled to launch on November 5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Under the first paragraph you will find our complete advance, where we review the keys to the campaign mode, the first details of the multiplayer and what we can expect about the technical improvements, playable and others.