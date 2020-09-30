Call of Duty: Warzone banishes another 20,000 cheaters

The start of Season 6 of the Battle Pass has been accompanied by a new wave of bans. Activision and Infinity War’s crusade to get rid of cheaters is not over, but Americans have been working with the policy of zero tolerance under their arms for months.

Like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Warzone has just started Season 6 of its Battle Pass, an ideal time to punish the cheaters who continue to do their thing in this popular shooter. According to VICE, Activision has expelled more than 20,000 players for allegedly using an application that helped them cheat in battle royale.

It was last Monday, September 28, when Activision deactivated thousands of player accounts, since they detected that a well-known program was operating. Nick Warner, a streamer who broadcasts on Twitch under the name Wagnificent, was banned in the middle of a Warzone game, also that same day. Wagner’s computer crashed and an error message appeared below: “Account permanently banned.”

During the same streaming, the streamer himself has acknowledged his exposure. “The day before the update they had to give me a bitch like this. I don’t know if this is some kind of practical joke, but it’s not funny at all. ”

Frequent surges

A former Activision employee spoke to VICE and noted that these types of kickbacks are relatively common. “It is rare that any cheat lasts long enough before being detected at some point. It is always like cat and mouse hunting. People who cheat regularly should understand that sooner or later they will be kicked out. They are the only culprits.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Modern Warzone are available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Both have been victims of cheaters, so Activision has taken action on the matter with different measures, in addition to the expulsions of thousands of players since the launch of both games.



