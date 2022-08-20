Call of Duty: Warzone Announces “Fifth and Final”

Activision has announced that the fifth and final season of Call of Duty: Warzone will begin on August 24, which means that the release of Warzone 2 may not be far off.

Announced on the game’s website, the final season is called “The Last Battle” and centers around the Call of Duty villains league led by Raul Menendez from Black Ops 2. Khaled Al-Asad from the original Modern Warfare also appears alongside Gabriel T. Roark from Ghosts and He “Seraphim” Zhen-Zhen from Black Ops 3.

The Call of Duty seasons that take place simultaneously in Warzone and Vanguard usually last about two to three months, which means that this last Warzone season will most likely end in November.

The last season of Black Ops: Cold War lasted about a month after the release of Vanguard, and since Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, this also coincides with the November end date of Warzone — and therefore presumably the launch date of Warzone 2. .

Of course, nothing has been confirmed, but earlier this week there were rumors about a November release date. However, official confirmation shouldn’t be too far away, as the Call of Duty: Next showcase on September 15 should reveal new information about Warzone 2 along with other games in the “near future of Call of Duty”.

Activision has said incredibly little about the Battle Royale sequel since it was announced in February, only commenting in April that Warzone 2 “has groundbreaking innovations” and will be fully revealed sometime this year.