Call of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 2 Is Delayed

Call of Duty: Warzone: Activision announced today (20) that it is delaying the release of season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard and CoD: Warzone Pacific. The decision took into account the various problems currently faced by the two titles.

On its blog, the company revealed that the second season of Warzone Pacific and Vanguard is now scheduled to arrive on February 14th of this year, two weeks after the previous date.

“Our community is currently experiencing setbacks in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, and Modern Warfare,” the publisher said on the blog. “We feel your frustration and hear from you loud and clear,” the text reads, trying to reassure players that actions are being taken to resolve the situation.

A few days ago, the company promised to fix Call of Duty as soon as possible, claiming to have “teams working hard to fix the issues found in Vanguard, Warzone and Modern Warfare”.

On Twitter, Activisou also said that updates are being released “as soon as possible”, with the aim of delivering a good gaming experience “no matter what title, game mode or platform you play on”.

There is no information on the possible impact of the start of the process of selling the company to Microsoft, which announced two days ago its plan to acquire the publisher for almost US$ 70 billion.