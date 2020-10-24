The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will receive a remake in 2021. Therefore, the company offers a free business card for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.

The Haunting of Verdansk has already been established in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare. Activision’s hit Halloween event introduced several tributes to landmark films of the genre, such as Saw or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Although both packages cost 2,400 Call of Duty coins (a little more than 20 euros to change), the company celebrates this moment with a free promotion.

How to get free Leatherface business card for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

You can receive at no additional cost a business card for both games on the occasion of the remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Although the film will arrive in 2021, you can anticipate its premiere in a very special way. You simply have to perform the following steps to get them:

Enter this link and select Proceed. Even if I put you to increase the sound, it is not necessary.

Once done, approve that the browser accesses augmented reality. Iran will appear several faces of the famous assassin.

After three blinks, a small text will appear at the bottom of the screen explaining that in 2021 the face of madness returns. Click on the Save Your Skin button.

A hole will appear in the middle of the screen in which to enter your email. You can put the one you want, it does not have to be the same one in your Activision account. You also don’t need to select the newsletter tab. Simply put your email and that’s it.

Within two weeks you will receive a code to redeem in your Activision account. Follow the steps that will be indicated and you will already have it to use it in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone The Texas Chainsaw Massacre free business card steps how to get

The promotion is limited until November 1 or until codes are exhausted. You can only claim one code per person. The business card is exclusive and cannot be unlocked in any other way.



