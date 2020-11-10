Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare update 1.29

Many bugs are fixed in both games, while Infinity Ward’s battle royale incorporates private matches. Infinity Ward just released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.29, available from November 9.

This new patch has a weight of about 33 GB on PlayStation 4. In addition, the North American developer has confirmed that the size of the game will be reduced on all platforms (25 GB less), since a new method is added to separate the textures of high resolution in different packages. On the other hand, Warzone received private games, while the two video games prepare for their leap to the new generation of machines.

Playlist update

Modern Warfare:

Ground war

Shooting

Team duel (sniper only)

Hills and Kills hot spot

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7

Warzone:

Battle royale Solos, Duets, Trios, Quads

Bloody Booty Threesomes

Warzone private games

“We are delighted to launch the beta version of Private Games in Warzone! This requires multiple player accounts to start the game. ” There are three modes available:

BR: 50 players needed to start (also has a squad variant)

Loot: 30 players needed to start (also has a squad variant)

Mini BR: 24 players needed



