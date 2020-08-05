Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Season 5

We know the full patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone patch 1.24, which brings with it the start of season five.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare have already kicked off season five. The new wave of content planned brought with it the usual download of the update. Version 1.24 is now available for download; Depending on the platform you are on, its weight will vary between 36GB on PS4, 49.8GB on Xbox One and 47.4GB on PC (54.2GB if you have the competitive one installed).

But the update goes beyond new content. Here are the full patch notes: fixes, additions, and enhancements await you.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare patch 1.24 notes

Modern warfare

Land War (added Verdansk International Airport).

Shooting of designed weapons

Search and Destroy Double Down (12vs12)

To the face (Livestock)

Oil Rig and Harbor 24/7

Warzone

BR Duos

BR Trios

BR Quads

BR Solos Buy Back (previously called BR Solos Encouragement)

Bloody Money Quads

Mini Royale Trios (frantic frantic action battle royale condensed in various areas of Verdansk)



