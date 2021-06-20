Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War: Season 4 Brings News

Call of Duty: This has been a busy week for fans of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone, as their new free season went live last June 17th. With Season 4 also came four new multiplayer maps, a new Zombie Epidemic mode challenge and much more!

So all would-be soldiers should keep an eye out for five brand new weapons as well as new points of interest on the Verdansk map. Right off the bat, the Ground Fall limited-time event has put our heroes to find and secure SAT-Links, which guarantees rewards in their global profiles such as Badges, Pendants and Business Cards.

As for the new operators, the South African Jackal, a member of the Warsaw Pact, is already available, and during the Season Salah and Weaver, both from NATO, also arrive. Of course, everyone will be able to use the weapons of the moment, which are as follows:

MG 82: ML (available now), an automatic machine gun with moderate damage and recoil, but with plenty of ammo capacity;

C58: Assault Rifle (available now), a fully automatic rifle that has high damage but short range and low rate of fire;

Nail Gun: Special, a 1980s precursor nail gun to the same weapon we saw in Black Ops III;

OTs 9: SMT (arrives later this Season), which only carries 20 rounds, but has outstanding stopping power and rate of fire;

Mace (arrives still this Season), the eighth melee weapon in the game, now in a more medieval footprint.

Finally, we also have the new Collateral (12 vs. 12) and Collateral Strike (6 vs 6) maps already available for traditional games and Combined Weapons, and Amsterdam 2v2 and 3v3, also available at the launch of Season 4 with its Shootout clashes in short distance.

They complete the selection of new scenarios Hijacked, a classic that has already returned in 6v6 format, and Rush 6v6, which arrives later this season. What did you think of so many new features for the popular shooter? Let us know in the comments below!