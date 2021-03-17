Call of Duty Warzone, against cheaters

Raven Software intensifies anti-cheat protection measures in video games, free (free-to-play) on consoles and PC. They will continue to expel.

Raven Software, the studio in charge of developing Call of Duty: Warzone with Infinity Ward, has reported through the social network Twitter a new wave of expulsions for cheating players. This new anti-cheat measure has led to the permanent deletion of 30,000 accounts; of which most of the punishments correspond to PC players.

In total, so far this year they calculate a figure of over 100,000 cheats expelled. Raven Software and Activision will continue to work to strengthen their monitoring system for cheating and illegitimate practices during games that prevent the correct balance of online encounters. Despite the large amount, the North American firm is determined to clean up the servers to also reduce the frustration of those who suffer from this type of situation. “We will continue to deploy security updates and work to improve our in-game reporting system,” they said some time ago.

Call of Duty, ‘cheaters’ and rule-breaking tools

The installation of tools that violate rules in the online multiplayer games of Call of Duty: Warzone are a constant; not only in this installment, but in many others of this and other sagas.

Already in 2020, shortly after the video game was released, which celebrates its first anniversary this March, 50,000 players were expelled; from there, waves of thousands and thousands of users eliminated from the games of this frenzied battle royale. If 100,000 people have been expelled so far this year, in 2020 more than 300,000 players were permanently expelled. Raven Software ensures that “we maintain a zero tolerance policy against cheats in Call of Duty and Call of Duty: Warzone […] Our goal is to combat both cheats and cheat providers.”

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free (free-to-play; free with microtransactions and other in-app purchases) on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC consoles; also on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S via backward compatibility. During 2021 the crossovers of temporary events and activities are taking place with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, from Treyarch, the successful main launch of the series. Facing the end of 2021 we will have a new episode of the series, for now unknown.