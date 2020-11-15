Call of Duty: Warzone adds 120 fps mode to Xbox Series X

Call of Duty: Warzone introduces a surprise mode that enables 120 hz on compatible screens, at least on Xbox Series X. This is how it works.

The latest update to Call of Duty: Warzone includes a 120 fps performance mode, at least on Xbox Series X. Despite the fact that the latest patch notes made no mention of it, Microsoft’s next-generation console already allows you to play the game. battle royale at double frames than usual.

According to Digital Foundry in its tests, the rate of images per second oscillates between 100 and 120 fps, especially when the initial plane crosses the sky of Verdansk. And what about PS5? Tests indicate that the game is locked at 60 fps with no possibility to change it from the settings menu.

Although no official statements have been released from Infinity Ward or Activision, companies like Psyonix were recently in the same situation. Rocket League will allow the same option on Xbox Series X | S, while on PS5 it will do so at 60 fps. According to the study, “enabling 120hz on Xbox Series X | S is done through a minor patch, while on PS5 it requires a full, native port due to how backward compatibility is implemented in the console.” That is, on PS5 you need a different SKU than PS4 to include specific improvements to the new hardware, while in the Xbox ecosystem it adapts to the platform where you are.

What does 120 fps bring to a game like Call of Duty? A recent comparison of Treyarch’s new work shows the effect it has on image transition versus 60fps. This translates into a shorter response time, that is, your actions will respond before those of the rest of the users. On the other hand, the speed of the images allows you to visualize a little earlier the characters that come out of a coverage, for example.



