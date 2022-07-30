Call of Duty: Warzone accused of plagiarism because of the new skin

Call of Duty: Warzone is no stranger to wild and wacky character skins. Whether it’s Godzilla or Terminator, Activision Blizzard has opened the game to all kinds of cosmetics that could never be considered laura-friendly, although this is hardly a problem for a game that mixes World War II, Cold War and modern high-tech. – technical weapons, of all things.

However, one of the latest paid skins Call of Duty: Warzone has its own baggage. Namely, the new set of Fluf Fury includes a special Samoyed-themed Operator skin for Kim Tae-yeon, and it looks like he was plagiarized. Sale Lin, the obvious original author of the concept, took to Twitter to explain her position, and it’s pretty convincing.

RELATED: Call of Duty: Warzone Reportedly Adds Gas Mask Switching Option in Season 5

While Activision Blizzard won’t shy away from high-profile collaborations with a completely different intellectual property, such as the recently leaked Warzone Umbrella Academy crossover, individual one-off skins also often appear on the game’s marketplace, one of which is the Flof Fury kit. . It features an obviously plagiarized Loyal Samoyed Operator skin, which seems to have been heavily inspired by Lin’s 2019 concept art posted on their ArtStation profile.

Released just a few weeks after the controversial “Roze 3.0” skin for another Warzone operator, Loyal Samoyed has already been withdrawn from sale after Lin raised the issue with the developer, Raven Software and Activision Blizzard itself. The problem is clearly shown in the artist’s explanation on Twitter, where they show how Loyal Samoyed draws strong inspiration from the original work of art, including, among other things, the concept itself, clothing and an amazing variety of details.

Loyal Samoyed was released along with the Warzone Terminator character set as the main content element of the 4th season of the game, but it was immediately withdrawn from sale as soon as the problem was discovered. This means that the developer also discovered some violations in the production of the skin and felt the need to act, although there was no official announcement about what would happen next.

Although there is always room for doubt in such situations, it is difficult to doubt Lin’s statements. The situation is reminiscent of last year’s plagiarism dispute Magic: The Gathering in the sense that the artist has almost no chance to lie about the situation. The artwork was indeed uploaded back in 2019, and the new Warzone skin directly raises not only the basic concept, but also a lot of details from its original execution. However, an official announcement should be pending.

Call of Duty: Warzone is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.