Call of Duty: Warzone, a Halloween dinner

Activision’s popular free battle royale video game had a surprise for its Season 6. We know all the details of this event.

Infinity Ward and Activision have released all the details of the new Halloween event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, The Haunting of Verdansk, as we tell you in this news. In this case, we are going to delve into Zombie Royale, the new game mode that temporarily reaches the free title battle royale in fashion this year: Zombie Royale.

What is Zombie Royale? Date and characteristics

From October 20 to November 3, Call of Duty: Warzone players will be able to play this new mode on the occasion of The Haunting of Verdansk event, a temporary game mode that will take place at midnight on Verdasnk to end the dead living. The Operators will have to fight against a series of zombies of enormous strength, hence the Zombie Royale, but it has some peculiarities.

When we die, instead of being sent to the Gulag, the fallen Operators will come back to life in zombie form. Now, zombies don’t have weapons, instead they have extraordinary, superhuman abilities such as increased speed, improved jumping, deadly melee attacks, and thermal vision.

Also, as we saw this morning, this temporary update for Season 6 includes skins and cosmetic content from SAW and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, making it possible for us to dress up as Jigsaw and Leatherface. In total, The Haunting of Verdansk will include the following game modes: Zombie Royale, Nighttime BR, Juggourdnaut Royale, Nighttime Plunder.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC; There will also be a version on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S soon. The objective of Activision is that the Infinity Ward project maintains this good state of health in the new generation of consoles; it will keep its nature free to play; that is, free game with integrated purchases.



