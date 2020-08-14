Call of Duty Warzone: 8 things to improve in Battle Royale

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free Battle Royale from Infinity Ward and Activision for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC (Battle.Net) that quickly became one of the biggest games of its kind. Its main competitors are PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite and Apex Legends. The game brings together 150 competitors who are thrown on a large map without equipment and need to find weapons and money to survive the impending confrontations. Despite all the success, there are many points where Call of Duty: Warzone could improve the experience for players. TechTudo separated some of the main ones in the list below.

Released in March 2020 by surprise, Call of Duty: Warzone quickly became one of the most popular Battle Royales with 15 million players in the first three days. In just two months, the game reached the mark of 60 million competitors across all platforms and set out to beat Electronic Arts’ competitor Apex Legends, which had 70 million users in eight months.

Fighting cheaters

By far the biggest problem Call of Duty Warzone currently faces are cheaters, mostly users of the PC version of the game. The title encourages crossplay between different platforms, but since it is easier to install malicious software on the computer, console players often find themselves victims of hacks. There are subtle modifications, such as allowing you to take the gunshot, to automatic sights that allow you to hit several shots in the head in sequence, sometimes with opponents still in the sky.

Best servers

Call of Duty: Warzone’s servers have received a lot of criticism for disrupting the quality of disputes. It is very common to enter games with slow connection, which causes delayed responses in the game. In more extreme cases, players fall in the middle of the game or even before it starts, which affects the team’s chances and the whole Battle Royale concept of having a large number of players.

Smaller Download

One of the biggest barriers to entry for Call of Duty: Warzone is its large downloadable size. The game takes up more than 100 GB of storage space on your console, a size that may not seem as restrictive on the PC, but that takes the place of several games on a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. To make matters worse, update downloads can reach tens of GB and require the user to delete games to download them. The game uses many of the graphics from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and could perhaps be better optimized to get closer to other competitors in the Battle Royale genre.

Incentive to stay in the match

A big problem when playing a game with strangers is that most of them will leave the game after they die. As in Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone allows teammates to resurrect their fallen allies during the match, but most players don’t want to wait and disconnect. In ways like Quartet and Trio, the team can be out of touch and less likely to reach the end. Some experience point reward could help to change that habit.

Adjust RPG’s reach

One of the most propitious weapons to break the balance of Call of Duty: Warzone are RPGs, rocket launchers. Whenever the damage per area caused by RPGs becomes very high, suddenly many players start using them to eliminate opponents because it is not necessary to aim too much or expose themselves completely. However, as RPGs do not require much skill, they are frustrating for players who invest time in getting better at the game.

Better heels

Every Call of Duty: Warzone player has already found himself in a moment that tried to jump out of a window, climb a fence or climb a rock just so his soldier’s jump wouldn’t work. Some objects don’t seem to be adjusted to respond accordingly, while in the case of stones it just doesn’t make much sense for the player not to be able to climb just a few of them. In times of high tension, it can be very frustrating to miss a match for so little.

End overlapping weapons

Usually this problem happens with greater intensity when players ask for a armament box (Loadout). After taking their equipment, what remains is a pile of overlapping weapons, among which it is almost impossible to get the one you want, especially during combat. This problem also occurs on a smaller scale at other times in the game when opening chests or killing other players and trying to get their weapons. A simple effect that would make weapons move away when coming into contact with others or items could help a lot.

Largest variety of playlists

Weekly game developers add new modes to the Call of Duty: Warzone Playlist like Realistic Battle Royale, Bang or Shotguns and Snipers. However, players have little choice about these new features. Sometimes favorite modes are unavailable or simply disappear for a period of time and there is nothing to do but wait. Currently, all Battle Royale variants: Quartets, Trios, Doubles and Solo seem guaranteed, but on previous occasions even these basic modes have been unavailable.



