Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will have a new DMZ Game Mode at Launch

As part of the Call of Duty Next event, Activision shared details about the long-awaited Tarkov-style DMZ mode for Call of Duty: Warzone 2. 2022 will be an important year for the Call of Duty franchise. Later this year, not only the long-awaited Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from Infinity Ward will be released, but also the rebooted battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As if that wasn’t enough, Activision has now also confirmed the plans. for the release of the long-known DMZ game mode for Warzone 2.

DMZ is a brand new game mode for Call of Duty, which has been the subject of leaks and rumors since 2021. This game mode has been described as being in development for many years. It is directly inspired by Escape from Tarkov, a multiplayer game based on team missions with hardcore looting and saving equipment between matches. Now the DMZ has been officially announced, characterized as an “extraction mode” based on the Al Mazrah map from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

As for when Call of Duty fans can expect the DMZ mode to launch, it is scheduled to be delivered along with Call of Duty: Warzone 2 when it is released on November 16. As promised, this is an online multiplayer game mode in which players can participate in PvP and PvE actions as they like, while preserving loot between matches. It is confirmed that Infinity Ward is the leading developer of DMZ, although it is being worked on with the support of other Activision studios.

More specific information about the DMZ mining system and progression has not yet been provided, as Activision is asking Call of Duty fans to tune in to the next Call of Duty Next broadcast. Topics Activision plans to discuss include “challenges, rewards, gameplay features, and more.” The date of the next Call of Duty Next event has not yet been announced, although it will certainly take place before the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at the end of October.

Given the popularity of Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision’s relationship to the battle royale genre, it’s interesting to think what Infinity Ward can do with Tarkov. Success is not guaranteed, as evidenced by the now-defunct Battlefield 2042 Danger Zone.

However, the biggest competitor of DMZ may be itself. Since the DMZ runs alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2, players may simply decide to play Battle Royale instead of Tarkov. Activision is supposed to be hoping that Call of Duty players will jump between Warzone 2 and DMZ, but time will tell.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and DMZ are released on November 16 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.