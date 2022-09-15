Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveals Release Date and New Al-Mazra Map

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is coming out later this year with a brand new Battle Royale map where players will be able to fight. Activision has been rolling out its big Call of Duty Next event for several weeks, promising to lift the veil over the long-awaited multiplayer mode Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the royal battle of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Activision has kept this promise by officially introducing the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, the Warzone 2 map and the BR release date.

As announced at the Call of Duty Next event, the release date of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is November 16, which coincides with the launch of the first season of Modern Warfare 2. Like its predecessor, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be completely free. play at startup.

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Al Mazrah map is the largest Call of Duty battle royale map to date. There are 18 attractions in it, consisting of completely new areas and locations that should be familiar to long-time Call of Duty fans. For example, the location “Airport” is based on the fan-favorite multiplayer map “Terminal”, which became famous in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2009.

Call of Duty: Map of Warzone 2 Attractions

Akhdar Village Al-Mazra City Al-Sharim Pass Airport Caves Cemetery Fortress Hydroelectric Power Station Swamps Oasis Observatory Port Rohan Quarry Oil Garden Sarrif Bay City Sava Village Tarak Village

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will make major changes to the Warzone formula that were touched upon at the Call of Duty Next event. The GULAG will return, giving players a chance to return to the match after they were killed, but with a twist. This time, the GULAG will be a 2-on-2 affair where players pair up with a random other person in a match. Sometimes AI opponents will also meet in the GULAG, which should complicate the task.

While the main experience will still be skirmishes between players, AI bots will play a big role in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Bots will be found in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Strong Holds, and they will also be featured in the DMZ game mode. Activision did not tell in detail what fans can expect from the DMZ game mode, but confirmed that it exists and will be tied to Warzone 2, available for the game at launch along with standard game modes.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is released on November 16 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.