Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Proximity Chat can lead to a lot of entertaining moments

The long-awaited Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was widely presented in the recent Call of Duty Next presentation, along with a lot of information about the upcoming Modern Warfare 2. The presentation reveals key information about the title, such as the expected release date, as well as details of game modes and mechanics.

One of the most eye—catching details that has been revealed regarding Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is the fact that chat communication is established in the title. Despite its controversial aspects, the introduction of contactless chat has been largely welcomed by the community, which is already experiencing excitement about the type of content that contactless chat will inexorably provide.

The Basics of Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is the recently announced sequel to the hugely successful Warzone, which was Call of Duty’s foray into the currently dominant genre of Battle Royale games. Warzone 2, designed to launch simultaneously with the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, will be free, like its popular predecessor, after the expected launch date of November 16.

Warzone 2 will initially take place on a brand new map called Al Mazrah, which is reportedly even bigger than the fan-favorite Verdansk map from the first Warzone. Obviously keeping most of the basic battle royale formula from the first title, Warzone 2 is going to make a lot of changes to help shape its own unique identity and gameplay. For example, Warzone 2 will feature 2-on-2 GULAGs with AI opponents, which will completely change how players will be able to get a second chance in matches.

The upcoming game will also feature boundary circles at the end of the game that can branch into multiple simultaneous locations, as well as new mechanics such as diving and vehicle hijacking. The Al Marzah map will also feature hostile AI-populated fortresses, as well as many fan-favorite attractions, such as the Highrise map from the original Modern Warfare 2. Of all the new game mechanics and features that have recently been revealed regarding Warzone. 2, it seems that none of them caused such a response from fans as the implementation of contactless chat for the title.

Contactless chat in Warzone 2

Contactless chat in games means that voice communication for a player scales depending on the distance between two players, usually even being audible to opponents. As the two players approach each other, the volume of their voice chats increases, giving a tangible indication of how physically close the player is to the person speaking. Although this gives some semblance of a tactical advantage, contactless chat in games has historically been a source of endless fun moments.

The battle royale genre is no stranger to chat as the main feature of the gameplay: The groundbreaking H1Z1 offers a chat that has become the source of numerous iconic game clips. Given how high the stakes are due to the competitive nature of battle royales, giving opposing players the opportunity to talk to each other predictably leads to hilarious moments that can range from psychological mastery of the game to hopeless requests for a truce.

Of course, many streamers are already concerned that the presence of contactless chat can contribute to the creation of an environment in which trolls can play copyrighted music or intentionally violate the terms of service agreements for streamers, however, it is likely that contactless chat can be easily abandoned using options. the game menu. Despite this, it remains that, with reasonable use, contactless chat in Warzone 2 is set up to provide amazing content throughout the life cycle of the title due to the additional level of in-game interaction that it will bring.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is released on November 16 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.