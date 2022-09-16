Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has Proximity chat

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 recently announced that it will have a contactless chat. Warzone 2 is the sequel to the popular 2019 battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone. The first game was launched for free along with the Infinity Ward remake of Modern Warfare, and although the second Warzone won’t have exactly the same release date as Modern Warfare 2, they will be released in the same periods. The release date of Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for October 28, and Warzone 2 is scheduled for November 16.

The release date of Warzone 2 was one of many details about the upcoming game revealed at the Activision Call of Duty Next event. The stream was held to demonstrate what awaits Call of Duty in the near future, and gave fans a clearer idea of the content they will receive later in 2022. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been the focus of Call of Duty Next, with fans who will see everything from a brand new map to a new DMZ game mode.

Another thing Activision reported was that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 would have a location-based chat. For those who don’t know, contactless chat allows players to talk to each other in the game, but only if they are at a certain distance from each other. This adds an extra sense of realism to many gamers when they try to participate in more tactical games and come up with a strategy. In Warzone 2, this feature will allow communication between both friends and enemies, and it will always be enabled, but if the player wants to opt out, he can do it through the settings. There’s also a new feature known as “cloud parties” that allows squads to dynamically add new teammates to the game, so those who work well together thanks to contactless chat can choose a team on the fly.

A close chat should provide interesting communication in Warzone 2, as it means that players who don’t know each other can still strategize when they are next to each other, and have a better chance against pre-created groups. This feature is already present in other games of the “battle royale” genre, such as PUBG: Battlegrounds, which has contactless chat on PC and mobile devices. However, so far it has not been delivered to Warzone, despite the demands of Call of Duty fans, starting in 2020.

While contactless chat should allow for more tactical gameplay, especially among groups of strangers in Warzone 2, the strength of those who already know each other can be hard to beat, as they will probably already be chatting in a pre-created group. allows you to communicate via the card. Since third-party communication apps like Discord are now fully integrated into Xbox, it seems that group chats are still hard to beat.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is released on November 16 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.