Call of Duty: Warzone 2 announced the announcement date

The Battle Royale of Call of Duty: Warzone was a hit when it launched in 2020, and although its popularity has dropped significantly from its peak, it still remains one of the most popular BRS on the market. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that many fans are looking forward to Call of Duty: Warzone 2, a sequel that reportedly seeks to fix some of the mistakes of the previous installment and bring back as many lost Call of Duty players as possible.

Official details about Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and what exactly it will entail are not available at the time of writing this article, but we know that Infinity Ward is developing it together with Modern Warfare 2. More detailed information should appear on September 15 at Call of Duty: the next event, since it is then the fans were promised to look into the future of Warzone.

Perhaps the “future of Warzone” will simply entail the appearance of new content in the original Call of Duty: Warzone, but this is unlikely. A release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has not yet been specified, but since it is expected to be released sometime by the end of the year, Activision will soon want to step up its marketing efforts. However, it is not yet known exactly how much Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be shown at Call of Duty: Next, as the event seems to be primarily focused on promoting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may be what Warzone fans are most interested in seeing on September 15th, but it won’t be the only Warzone demo experience. It was also confirmed that the mobile game Call of Duty: Warzone will be demonstrated at the event. It will be interesting to see if the rumors about the mobile game with the Verdansk map beloved by fans turn out to be true or not, but fans just need to tune in to find out for themselves.

In addition to exploring the future of Warzone, on September 15, fans will see the full multiplayer version of Modern Warfare 2. Then the first multiplayer beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will follow, and other beta versions will take place at the end of the month. Thus, Call of Duty players on all platforms will have the opportunity to play the MW2 multiplayer game before the official launch of the game in October. It should be noted that PlayStation gamers who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 will be the first to get access to the beta version, which will be released on September 16.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.