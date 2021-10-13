Call of Duty Warns Cheaters: “SeeYou Tomorrow”

Call of Duty: The video game’s Twitter account anticipates news regarding its strategy against cheats in Call of Duty. The fight against cheaters does not stop. Activision Blizzard has had to battle on this front from the beginning, as with all multiplayer games. In a message posted on Twitter, the official account has warned surfers. “See you tomorrow,” they comment cryptically. The developers of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard anticipate developments in this regard.

It was already known that the North American company was working on new anti-cheat systems, which will be implemented in all the products of the series. Beyond that they are preparing it, it has not been revealed what exactly it will consist of, but given the nature of the problem, it is not surprising that the company keeps secrets with zeal. Activision has conducted a variety of sweeps and kickbacks over the years, while also targeting companies that sell software to cheat during games.

The letter to cheats

“Dear cheaters, we love games, it is our passion,” begins the message. “It is an honor to make games for the best fans in the world. We don’t always get it right, but we are committed to doing our best. Cheating spoils everyone’s fun, nobody likes a cheater. Our goal is to provide a fun and fair gaming experience. To our developers, to our fans, and to Call of Duty players everywhere. ”

Call of Duty: Warzone will continue to evolve in tandem with this year’s flagship game, Call of Duty: Vanguard. The title, set in an alternate version of World War II, will be released on November 5 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5 and PC (via battle.net, the platform of Activision and Blizzard Entertainment). Updates to the next generation will only be available in some editions.