Call of Duty: Warfare confirms new double experience

The Activision video game and its battle royale side will have a limited period with x2 of experience points in the games. With Season 5 about to begin, Infinity Ward has unveiled small changes to the weekly rotation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, its two star video games this season, as well as a new period of double experience points. thought for this weekend. Let’s take a look at the dates and news.

Juggernaut Royal returns; double experience until August 3

As confirmed by the developer, both the premium title and the free version of the battle royale genre will feature a new weekend with a double experience and a limited-time game mode; one that we already knew, it should be said, that is none other than Juggernaut Royal, with whom we must fight to get hold of the acclaimed costume.

The x2 weekend in experience points will begin this July 31, Friday, at 19:00 (CEST), and will end on August 3 at that same time, 19:00 (CEST), so We have a good part of Monday to continue enjoying this possibility, specially designed for those who want to level up their character, their weapons or the battle pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available for purchase on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can read our original analysis of the game through this link, where we scored with a note close to excellent. For its part, Warzone is available under a free to play modality, free on all three platforms and independently; it has a business model based on microtransactions. In order to ensure a healthy and cheat-free environment, Infinity Ward is going to conduct a new period of in-game banning.

We recall that the Microsoft Store leaked the name “The Red Door”, the possible new code name for the next installment – already anticipated by the Activision itself – of Call of Duty for 2020. With just a few days to start the month August, we still do not know the official existence of the game for this year, which has been leaked through different channels that may be a return of the Black Ops series. We await official information.



