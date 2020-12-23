Call of Duty veteran Soap appears in COD: Warzone

With the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and its link to COD: Warzone, the battle royale already adds an enviable amount of operators to enjoy the action and, it seems, the team will get even bigger with the arrival of veteran John “Soap” MacTavish!

In the video above, the Geeky Pastimes channel shows the end of the Warzone campaign, where we can see the legendary Captain Price talking to Soap on the radio in what may even be a teaser for the next Warzone map, as he also cites a location near the coast where “things are heating up”.

According to data miner Charlie Intel, Soap will receive its own bundle of content soon, with a skin and new weapons for 2,400 points. As there is still no official announcement by Activision, although all of this is very likely, his arrival as a playable character is still just a very well-founded rumor.

What is your favorite COD character? Are you happy with Soap’s return? Comment below!



