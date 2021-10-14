Call of Duty: Vanguard Wins Zombies Mode Trailer

Call of Duty: Vanguard: As was announced yesterday (13), Activision used this Thursday afternoon to reveal to the world a little of what we will have in Zombies mode present in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

For those who were eyeing this news, the company released a trailer of just over two minutes that gives an idea of the story that will be told here. The background may even be different, but the premise will be the same as those already known by the crowd: to advance through the stages destroying anything that moves in a way that is a little different from a human.

It is worth remembering that it was previously revealed that this mode will behave as a prequel to the same modality seen in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, something unprecedented for the option within the series.

Did you like it? Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on November 5th with versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.