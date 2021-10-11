Call of Duty Vanguard Wins Trailer Focused On Its Story

Call of Duty Vanguard: Just under a month to the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, producer Activision released today (11) a new trailer about the game’s history, with a taste of what we can expect in its campaign. Check out:

This year’s COD is being developed by the talented team at Sledgehammer Games and we’ve already had the opportunity to experience its multiplayer first hand, with some new modes and maps!

The story will again take us back to World War II, an event that we will follow through four different perspectives, closely following the characters Arthur Kingsley, Lieutenant Polina Petrova, Captain Wade Jackson, and Second Lieutenant Lucas Riggs, all based on real heroes who participated in the combat.

The release of COD: Vanguard is scheduled for the next November 5th, with versions for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. What did you think of the new video? Looking forward to getting your hands on the game? Let us know in the comments below!