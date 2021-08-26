Call of Duty Vanguard Wins Awesome Gameplay Video Focused on Campaign

Call of Duty Vanguard, Today (25), during the Gamescom special broadcast, Activision showed a new Call of Duty Vanguard gameplay video, check it out below.

The video features a 9-minute gameplay with Polina Petrova, played by Laura Bailey, on the mission to Stalingrad.

For those who want to take a look at the game, this weekend the game will have its free Alpha for testing (from August 27, at 2:00 pm Brasília, and will be available until August 29, at 2:00 pm EDT) for PS4 and PS5. If you want, it is now possible to preload and it is not necessary to pre-purchase Call of Duty Vanguard or have a PS Plus subscription to participate, you just need to be connected to the internet.

Call of Duty Vanguard arrives on November 4th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

