Call of Duty: Vanguard Will Show Campaign Gameplay During Gamescom Opening Night Live

Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games will show a level of the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign on August 25, as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, Call of Duty: Vanguard has already been presented in society. Sledgehammer Games’ new work has hit the market on November 5. His trailer, which you can see at the top of this news, is the only audiovisual material we have about him until the event. During the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2021 we will be able to see the first gameplay of the campaign, which will be held on August 25 from 20:00 CEST.

Geoff Keighley, producer of the gala, has confirmed the news on his social networks. “Catch the world premiere of the first Call of Duty: Vanguard single-level gameplay during Gamescom Opening Night Live,” says Keighley. The material will be presented by Sledgehammer Games and Laura Bailey; The American actress will play Polina Petrova, one of the protagonists of the story mode.

Return to World War II

The presentation attended by MeriStation allowed us to know first-hand what awaits the community from launch. The campaign and multiplayer will be joined by the return of the Zombies, which will serve as a prologue to the events seen in Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch will take over this part of the game.

“The feelings that the presentation of Call of Duty: Vanguard leaves us is one of commitment to the saga’s player base,” we said in our preview. “The campaign has captured our interest, and we are looking forward to testing what the new style of multiplayer feels like. We reiterate that it does not seem that we are facing a transitional delivery; Sledgehammer is looking forward to reclaiming his position within the rotation. “