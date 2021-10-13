Call of Duty: Vanguard Will Have zombie Mode Revealed This Thursday (14)

Call of Duty: Vanguard: This week, the network received the opportunity to check out a trailer focused on the story mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard. And, according to information that is on the network, this is not the only news regarding the title, as it will have its zombie mode revealed this Thursday (14).

The announcement in question appeared in a message published on the official Call of Duty profile on Twitter, where there is also a mention that this revelation will take place from 12:00 pm (GMT) on the Twitch channel for the series.

An important point to note is that this title’s Zombies mode will work as the prequel to the same option seen in Cold War, which will certainly catch the public’s attention since this is the first time this happens in the franchise.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on November 5 in PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions.