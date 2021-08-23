Call of Duty: Vanguard Will Have an Alpha on PS5 and PS4; Date, Time and How To Download

Call of Duty: Vanguard, What’s new from Sledgehammer Games will hit stores this November, but those interested in playing it sooner will be able to do so this August. PlayStation console users will be able to play Call of Duty: Vanguard this August. Activision and Sledgehammer Games have confirmed through the official blog of the title the dates and procedure to be part of this PlayStation Alpha, which will include the new Champion Hill multiplayer mode. In order to serve as a stress test for the servers and take note of the feedback from its most dedicated community, the Californian study has provided all the details about it:

Date and how to access the Alpha of Call of Duty: Vanguard on PS4 and PS5

The Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha begins this August 27 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST) and will end two days later, on August 29 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST). The preload of the contents of the Alpa can be downloaded from 12:00 noon (CEST) this Monday, August 23.

Now, what do we need to be part of the PlayStation Alpha? Regardless of having a PS4 or a PlayStation 5, those who have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War installed will have free and unlimited access to the Alpha. The download icon for this playable test will appear in the start menu of the respective games. All participants will receive an emblem and a Calling Card that we can wear once this new iteration of the series hits stores on November 5.

What time does the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha start worldwide?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours

Call of Duty: Vanguard, we return to WWII on November 5

For those of you who are interested in Call of Duty: Vanguard, it should be remembered that the first gameplay of the campaign will be shown in style during the Gamescom Opening Night Live conference this Wednesday, August 25, starting at 8:00 p.m.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will relocate us back to World War II with Sledgehammer Games this November 5 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.