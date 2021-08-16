Call of Duty: Vanguard Will Be Announced With An Event in Warzone; Date and Time

Call of Duty: Vanguard, The PlayStation mobile application anticipates the announcement of Call of Duty: Vanguard as part of an event in Warzone this Thursday, August 19.Call of Duty: Vanguard is a reality. Activision anticipates through the official PlayStation application the date and time of the reveal of his new job. As with Black Ops Cold War, the company will hold a special event at Warzone on Thursday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m. CEST.

So far no further data has emerged, but if we take last year’s reveal as a reference, a special playlist will be activated at that time. That will allow you to enter the battle royale in a different way, with special objectives that lead to the expected announcement. Raven celebrated with several special cosmetic items to use in the game, so the same is expected to happen this year.

At what time will Call of Duty: Vanguard be revealed in Spain, Latin America and the United States?

Remember that the chosen date is August 19. Know when to see the ad in CoD Warzone based on your time slot.

