Call of Duty Vanguard: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC. We tell you where to buy it, its price and the editions for sale. Call of Duty: Vanguard is out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. Sledgehammer Games’ new work takes us into the heart of WWII. Its offer completes each of the elements that you can expect from a main delivery: campaign, multiplayer and zombie mode. Haven’t you made the leap yet? We tell you how much it costs and what editions are available.

How much is Call of Duty: Vanguard worth and what editions does it have?

The price of the title varies depending on the platform and format. The physical version of PS4 and Xbox One starts at 74.99 euros, while in digital stores it costs 69.99 euros. If you prefer the new generation, the price goes up by at least five more euros: 79.99 euros. No physical edition is marketed for the PC.

In traditional establishments you will only find the standard copies. If you want a more complete edition, you should aim for the digital Definitive Edition. For 109.99 euros you will receive access to the game and a variety of digital bonuses: 3 Operator skins, 3 weapon projects with tracers, a bonus of five hours of double player experience and a battle pass bundle. Not counting other packages that are included in the standard copies.

The PC community should go to Battle.net, as has already happened with the latest installments. The Digital Standard Edition is at 59.99 euros, while the Definitive Edition costs 99.99 euros.