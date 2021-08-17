Call of Duty: Vanguard Traces The First Clues About the Battle of Verdansk in Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard, The Battle of Verdansk, the event in Warzone to announce Call of Duty: Vanguard, shares the first clues to their plan.Call of Duty: Vanguard prepares its reveal on August 19 at 7:30 p.m. CEST. As with Black Ops Cold War, Sledgehammer’s new work will first be announced as part of an event in Warzone. The company has anticipated the plan that players must follow on this special playlist.

The tweet that accompanies these lines outlines the main points of the operation. “A new weapon is being deployed in Verdansk,” reveals Activision. The clue points to “an armored vehicle”, but intelligence data “is limited.” “Get together with your team and work together to end it,” they conclude.

On the map there are several points to consider. The first of these is the Verdansk Stadium, where several anti-aircraft stations are designated. On the other hand, it is suspicious that the train station is marked with some tanks. It does not take us by surprise, as users have discovered some clues in it. The path taken by the train tracks through the western part of the city is also highlighted. We will see what is left.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, everything we know

Activision has taken advantage of the last days to start promoting its new work within the battle royale. As we saw on August 15, the team changed the victory scene from quad mode on Rebirth Island by adding the presence of a Soviet sniper. The last player to get on the helicopter received an accurate shot in the head, and shortly after changing the plane to the soldier.

Their first teaser focused on some of the fronts that were fought in WWII. At the moment it has not transcended its launch date or the platforms on which it will be released.