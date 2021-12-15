Call of Duty: Vanguard to Host A Free Multiplayer Weekend in December

Call of Duty: Vanguard will hold a free multiplayer weekend between December 16 and 21 on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. First details. Call of Duty: Vanguard will have a free access period between December 16 and 21. All those who do not have the game in their possession will be able to join the battle in World War II without paying a single euro. The promotion will be extended to the platforms where it has been marketed, that is, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Call of Duty Vanguard Free Weekend

As is usual in the saga, the free period will allow you to enjoy all the multiplayer content without restriction of any kind. The progress you make this weekend will be kept on your profile. You will start from the same point where you left off, both in player rank, weapon levels and unlocked items.

The trial will be released on the same December 16 as a separate download from current editions of Call of Duty: Vanguard. We leave you the links below.

In the case of the computer version, you must go to its tab within the Battle.net client; You will see a free download button next to the paid version.

The free weekend coincides with the celebration of Holiday Fervor, Call of Duty’s holiday event through some of the major installments. Players can expect a battery of challenges to complete starting December 17 in Warzone and Vanguard. Completing it will earn you some cosmetics to wear during games. Additionally, four paid cosmetic packages will be introduced to the ingame store. Caldera will wear the red caps.