Call of Duty: Vanguard system requirements have been revealed!

The system requirements of the Call of Duty: Vanguard game have been announced. Here are the minimum, recommended, competitive and ultra 4K system requirements…

There is very little time left for the production of Call of Duty: Vanguard. At this point, it is expected that the game will be one of the biggest productions of 2021. There is an important element that you should pay attention to before buying the game. Activision recently announced the minimum, recommended, competitive and ultra 4K system requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard system requirements

Players who want to play Call of Duty: Vanguard with high graphics quality need powerful hardware. However, we can say that the recommended system requirements information of the production is quite normal for a PC player. Here are the Call of Duty: Vanguard system requirements…

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (last update)

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video card memory: 2GB VRAM

Storage: 36 GB initially (Multiplayer and Zombies mode only)

Hi-Rez Asset Cache: Up to 32GB

Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (last updated) or Windows 11 64-bit (last updated)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 12GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video card memory: 4GB VRAM

Storage: 61GB

Hi-Rez Asset Cache: Up to 32GB

Competitive system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (last updated) or Windows 11 64-bit (last updated)

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ruzen 7 1800X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Video card memory: 8GB VRAM

Storage: 61GB

Hi-Rez Asset Cache: Up to 32GB

Ultra 4K system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (last updated) or Windows 11 64-bit (last updated)

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video card memory: 10GB VRAM

Storage: 61GB

Hi-Rez Asset Cache: Up to 64GB

