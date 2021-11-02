Call of Duty: Vanguard system requirements have been revealed!

The system requirements of the Call of Duty: Vanguard game have been announced. Here are the minimum, recommended, competitive and ultra 4K system requirements…
There is very little time left for the production of Call of Duty: Vanguard. At this point, it is expected that the game will be one of the biggest productions of 2021. There is an important element that you should pay attention to before buying the game. Activision recently announced the minimum, recommended, competitive and ultra 4K system requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Call of Duty: Vanguard system requirements
Players who want to play Call of Duty: Vanguard with high graphics quality need powerful hardware. However, we can say that the recommended system requirements information of the production is quite normal for a PC player. Here are the Call of Duty: Vanguard system requirements…
Minimum system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (last update)
- Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Video card memory: 2GB VRAM
- Storage: 36 GB initially (Multiplayer and Zombies mode only)
- Hi-Rez Asset Cache: Up to 32GB
Recommended system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (last updated) or Windows 11 64-bit (last updated)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
- Video card memory: 4GB VRAM
- Storage: 61GB
- Hi-Rez Asset Cache: Up to 32GB
Competitive system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (last updated) or Windows 11 64-bit (last updated)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ruzen 7 1800X
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
- Video card memory: 8GB VRAM
- Storage: 61GB
- Hi-Rez Asset Cache: Up to 32GB
Ultra 4K system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (last updated) or Windows 11 64-bit (last updated)
- Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- Video card memory: 10GB VRAM
- Storage: 61GB
- Hi-Rez Asset Cache: Up to 64GB
What do you guys think about the minimum, recommended, competitive and ultra 4K system requirements of the Call of Duty: Vanguard game?