Call of Duty: Vanguard Relives World War II In Its Story Trailer

Call of Duty: Vanguard: The title developed by Sledgehammer Games focuses on the campaign, set in this great conflict of humanity. Hitler is dead, but the war has not culminated in the alternative vision posed by Call of Duty: Vanguard, the new title in the saga, this time by Sledgehammer Games. The Activision Blizzard studio has shown its multiplayer in detail, but now it’s the campaign’s turn. The North American company has just published a new trailer focused on the story, which you can see on these lines.

The characters that we will see during the plot are Arthur Mingsley, Polina Petrova, Wade Jackson and Lucas Riggs. All of them fight against the Nazi armies. Task Force One must stop Adolft Hitler’s successor, the feared Heinrich Freisinger. He is a fictional character who works as an antagonist in this new Call of Duty. In fact, the director of the Gestapo is revealed as the successor of the führer.

“This battle … matters”, he puts in the description of the video. “Every story has its inspiration. Every hero has his origin ”.

The other war, that of cheats

Although this particular issue does not affect the campaign, multiplayer modes have to fight on the front lines against cheaters. Before Vanguard even went on sale, the cheaters were already present in previous betas. Thus, the Americans continue to pave the way to alleviate the effects of these practices. Although it is a continuous battle that will not cease, the Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale will introduce a new anti-cheat system that it will also share with Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is preparing for its particular D-day, on November 5, the date on which it will be marketed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Like Black Ops: Cold War, not all editions will include the ability to upgrade to the new generation of consoles. In addition to the Ultimate Edition, there is a version known as the cross-gen bundle.