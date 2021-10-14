Call of Duty: Vanguard Presents Its Spectacular Trailer For Zombies Mode

Call of Duty: Vanguard: The Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard has already been presented in society. This is how his first trailer looks in full Spanish. It will arrive on November 5. Call of Duty: Vanguard has already unveiled its long-awaited trailer for Zombies mode. The video, which you can see at the top of this news, shows the forces of the undead resurfacing under the influence of the Dark Aether. Remember that the mode is being developed by Treyarch as a prequel to the narrative events seen in Black Ops Cold War.

A remix of Billie Eilish’s hit bury a friend accompanies this first look. We see everything: portals to other worlds, totems, skulls and hundreds of enemies ready to make you bite the dust. “Your mission: stop the undead army with a new set of Dark Aether abilities,” explains the editor in the trailer’s description. The Nazis are responsible for this resurgence.

Way to market

Meanwhile, the title is less than a month away from being officially marketed. Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled to launch on November 5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Sledgehammer Games is the main responsible for the new installment of the saga, who puts their efforts both in the campaign and in the multiplayer.

At this time there is an option to test a preview of its contents. In Call of Duty: Warzone you can lock down various playable and cosmetic bonuses tied to the game, including a couple of weapons: the STG 44 assault rifle and the M1 Garand rifle. As you progress through the battle pass, you will be able to unlock its special projects for free.

Within the competitive plane, it is worth highlighting the new possibilities of the gunsmith. Vanguard weapons will be able to have up to 10 simultaneous attachments, raising the current amount of Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weaponry by 5. By clicking on this link we will tell you everything you need to know.