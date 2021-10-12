Call of Duty: Vanguard On PS5 And PS4 Will Feature “Exclusive Benefits”

Call of Duty: Vanguard: Activision and PlayStation reaffirm their collaboration for another year. Call of Duty: Vanguard will feature exclusive items on PS5 and PS4 until November 2022. Call of Duty: Vanguard will feature “exclusive benefits” on PS5 and PS4. From PlayStation they once again emphasize the advantages that their community will receive in the Sledgehammer title throughout its post-launch cycle. Although it has not yet transpired what they are, we do know that they will not reach other platforms until November 1, 2022.

Call of Duty joins forces with PlayStation for another year

The news will not catch fans by surprise, who saw both consoles receive the public beta in advance. The collaboration between Activision and the manufacturer extends during some deliveries. Without going any further, with Black Ops Cold War and the Modern Warfare reboot we have seen that the contents have even been extended to game modes.

Zombies Onslaught, is the most recent example. We speak of a way in which two players fight the hordes of the undead within an area that is moving in real time. This cooperative fight around the Aether is still tied to PlayStation, although that will change as of November 1, 2021.

What more benefits can you expect? If we follow the trend seen in the current cycle, it varies between weapon projects, double score tokens, more slots for custom classes and the repeated combat package of PlayStation Plus. In it, the subscribers of the service receive an unpublished operator appearance and not visible if you use the cross save to take it to another platform, among other elements that are yet to be seen.

For its part, Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled to launch next November 5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. By clicking on this link you can keep up to date with everything that happens around her figure.