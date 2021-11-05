Call of Duty: Vanguard; minimum, recommended and ultra requirements to play on PC

Call of Duty: Vanguard: We tell you what are the minimum, recommended and ultra requirements to play Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, this port is provided by Beenox. Call of Duty: Vanguard presents what system you need and the functions that its PC version has, adapted for the computer by Beenox. Know their minimum and recommended requirements, including if you’re looking to hit certain framerate or resolution goals.

Support DLSS, FSR, ultrawide and Ricochet system

The first thing that catches the attention of this version is that it has support for ultra-wide image format, graphics up to 4K and performance adjustments. Likewise, it will have support for DLSS and FSR; Ray tracing is not mentioned. Using both image rendering techniques via Nvidia AI on GeForce RTX cards and the AMD equivalent will allow for increased game graphics performance without sacrifices on less prepared computers.

On the other hand, Call of Duty: Vanguard for PC will incorporate Ricochet, the well-known anti-cheat system that will also be applied in Call of Duty: Warzone from now on.

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Minimum Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12 (DirectX 12)

Storage: 36 GB available space (multiplayer and zombies) + 32 GB high resolution textures

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Requirements for competitive play (+ FPS)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Memory: 16GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 / RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Recommended Requirements to Play in 4K Ultra

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Memory: 16GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Storage: 61GB launch + 64GB for HD textures

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now available in physical and digital format for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 consoles. On PC it is sold exclusively through Battle.net.