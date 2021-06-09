Call of Duty: Vanguard May Not Appear at E3 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard, If a rumor recently published by the Video Games Chronicles website turns out to be true, Activision will not reveal Call of Duty: Vanguard during E3 2021 and, as it did with Black Ops: Cold War, it can accomplish that by combining that revelation with a joint event with Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to what was posted on the page, the company may have planned this big announcement to happen in conjunction with the presentation of the map for Warzone which is set in the Pacific region during World War II – which would make a lot of sense, being this the theme to be worked on in the next title of the first person shooter series.

Also related to the Video Games Chronicle article, there are indications that this new map for Warzone will be the largest available so far, and the teams responsible for this and Vanguard are working together so that the releases are simultaneous (ie, both the game as the new area will be available in November).

It is noteworthy that, so far, Activision has not yet officially spoken