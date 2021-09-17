Call of Duty: Vanguard, In Search Of The Total Multiplayer Experience

Call of Duty: Vanguard: We interviewed Adam Iscove and Zach Hodgson, from Sledgehammer Games, to tell us their feelings before the premiere of the long-awaited title. Call of Duty: Vanguard is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. His announcement was made to beg; was among the last to confirm its appearance in stores at the key moment of the season and, luckily for Sledgehammer Games, COVID-19 has not been an obstacle for us to return to World War II this November 5 with a study that knows and understands this warlike conflict like few others. The North American studio has granted an interview to MeriStation with Adam Iscove, Senior Development Director, and Zach Hodgson, Lead Designer, to tell us their feelings after the beta and what we can expect from its star mode, multiplayer.

We have actually come close to not having a Call of Duty this year. Iscove openly acknowledges that “it has been a great challenge, but we have come together as a study and as a team” during the pandemic, working remotely and with fewer resources. We will have to judge the result in a few weeks; meanwhile, the open beta continues its course and is leaving a good feeling in the community. Modes such as Champion Hill, Patrol and some of the weapons they have been designing are the main showcase of a multiplayer beta that is just the tip of the iceberg of what we can find at launch: 20 maps from day one.

16 of those maps will supply the core multiplayer experience, with 4 of them for close-range battles on Champion Hill. All kinds of biomes in the Pacific, the Western Front, the Eastern Front, and North Africa. Meanwhile, we have our feet on the ground; The authors of Advanced Warfare and WWII want to sign their best Call of Duty to date.