Call of Duty: Vanguard Arrives on November 5th With Lots of News

Call of Duty: Vanguard, We’re getting to that end of the year that fans of a good multiplayer fps were waiting for, both Battlefield and Call of Duty are being revealed and that hot rivalry starts to surface again.

This year, the two are with completely different themes, while BF will bring the confrontation to modernity, even a little more advanced, taking place in 2042. CoD will try to take even more of the theme of World War II.

And that’s the second we’re going to talk about here. We were invited by Activision to participate in an event that revealed several news that Call of Duty: Vangard will bring on November 5, the game’s release date, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Battle.net. In Brazil, we will only have digital copies of the game, we will not have physical copies, following Activision’s strategy.

Is the second war a thing of the past?

The obvious answer to this question is: yes. Not least because the conflicts that plunged the world into war took place between 1938 and 1945. But I’m not just talking about our real past, but about the theme.

Since the first FPS, the second war has been one of the main issues, whether using a more fictional dress, as in Wolfenstein or dealing with real battles, as in the classic Battlefield 1942. So, after so many years and visions on top of this conflict, does World War II have more to offer?

Call of Duty: Vangard wants to show yes. During the event in which Voxel participated, Sledgehammer staff revealed the work they had even had with historians to show that this theme was much more than just a fight between the Allies and the Axis, it shaped the world that would come after .

The developers went after stories that had not yet been explored in games, after all we’ve seen a lot about Iwo Jima or D-Day. According to them, Vangard will have an extremely immersive campaign that will feature a narrative inspired by real people who wrote their names on the pages of the armed forces and that make up Task Force One, using the most modern Call of Duty engine, presented in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which tries to bring a look as realistic as possible.

Campaign, yes! Multiplayer, too!

As has already become obvious here, unlike its biggest competitor, Vanguard will bring an in-depth campaign that will focus on creating the elite platoons, groups of expert soldiers that inspired the creation of various strands of special forces.

But as it should be, the multiplayer will also shine. Meanwhile, the single player campaign brings a select group of four international soldiers with diverse histories, who come together in combat to change the course of the war, these same soldiers who also become Special Forces operators in multiplayer.

Multiplayer will feature 20 maps at launch and a new moco called Champion Hill that will feature 1v1, 2v2 or 3v3 tournament-style matches where the winner is the last squad standing in a four-map arena.

Want more Multiplayer? The beloved zombie mode, developed by Treyarch, will be present in Vanguard. Players will be able to try to survive the relentless hordes of the undead in a completely new experience, according to the developers.

Warzone won’t be left out either, Raven Studios is at the forefront of development of an all-new Call of Duty: Warzone map that arrives later this year. Upon launch, Vanguard and Warzone will bring a calendar of free content, including new maps, mode playlists, limited-time and seasonal events, as well as community celebrations and more.

Now let’s talk about price:

Xbox: Standard version R$ 279; Cross-Gen version for R$319 and Ultimate Edition for R$419.

PlayStation: Standard version for R$ 279; Cross-Gen version for R$319 and Ultimate Edition for R$429

PC: Standard version for R$ 229.90 and Ultimate Edition for R$ 299.90

Excited for the new Call of Duty on November 5th? Comment there, which are you going this year, CoD or BF?