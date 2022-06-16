Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Reveal Everything that will happen in Season 4

Activision Blizzard recently confirmed that a new map, known as Fortune’s Keep, will appear in Call of Duty: Warzone with Season 4, and more details about the upcoming season for it and Call of Duty: Vanguard continue to be announced. With the release of Warzone 2.0, Warzone continues to evolve along with Call of Duty: Vanguard with season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune.

As with any new season of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, a major content update will be released at its launch, which includes many changes for both games. Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone players have until June 22 to complete the current battle pass, which includes the Chingon Mateo skin and the legendary Nordic Sun blueprint in anticipation of another battle pass in Season 4. In addition to the expected new weapons, blueprints, and operators, Mercenaries of Fortune brings a host of recently confirmed modes, maps, Caldera changes, and more.

Call of Duty has confirmed that the update of the Warzone caldera, zombies with rounds, multiplayer maps, sets, game modes, features and more will appear in Vanguard and Warzone with the 4th season on June 22. Call of Duty players will get access to Fortune’s Keep. The Warzone map, while Storage Town returns to the caldera along with more than a dozen landmark adjustments that will make it much easier to navigate and explore the island in the Pacific Ocean. The USS Texas returns to Call of Duty in season 4, and the USS Texas 1945 updates the visuals last seen in Call of Duty: WW2, but fans of the multiplayer game will have to wait for the mid-season update to see the second map, known as Desolation.

Plunder returns to Warzone with Mercenaries of Fortune, a game mode that has come and gone from Battle royale since its early days. Events during Mercenaries of Fortune will offer Call of Duty players tasks to complete in order to receive additional rewards, such as camouflage and key rings for weapons, a sticker, a legendary animated business card and much more. An armored SUV with an installed turret will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone in an off-season update to further enhance mobility and make looting the island even easier. Long-time fans of Call of Duty Zombies will also rejoice at the arrival of round zombies with Shi No Numa, in the center of which is the “Swamp of Death”.

After confirming everything that Mercenaries of Fortune has to offer, many fans expressed enthusiasm for a larger update, while others complain about some changes in Caldera Warzone. Since Fortress of Fortune was confirmed for Call of Duty: Warzone, some COD fans expected to lose the Island of Rebirth, but Call of Duty confirmed that both would exist by splitting time in the rotation of maps. Some eagle-eyed Call of Duty fans noted in the Season 4 trailer that the action of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Caldera takes place during World War II, and helicopters were not used in combat until the 1970s, which highlights some compliance issues.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.