Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Officially Present the Umbrella Academy Set

Call of Duty: Vanguard has just entered its final season of content in the aptly named Last Stand, as all eyes are on the future of the series with Modern Warfare 2. In Call of Duty, there are a lot of weapon changes and some familiar faces: Vanguard and Warzone, the last season began with a volcanic explosion. However, the party doesn’t end there, as the newest kit brings another familiar face to the game, this time from the popular Netflix show “Umbrella Academy”.

Crossovers and themed events are commonplace in the current state of live services. Fortnite had many events dedicated to various musicians and celebrities, Apex Legends had an anime-themed event, and PlayerUnknown: Battlegrounds also followed this trend. Call of Duty has done its best to innovate in recent cinematic crossovers and events, such as the Monsterverse event, which brought a bunch of Godzilla-themed cosmetics. After the leak of rumors that The Umbrella Academy will appear in the future, the release of the kit has finally been announced.

The Cha-Cha set is currently available in Vanguard and Warzone stores at a price of 2,400 cash on delivery points. When you purchase this kit, you will receive a version of Wade’s skin, in which the operator is dressed as a time-traveling assassin Cha-Cha. The previously mentioned leak was also accurate, as players will get access to the Vargo-S and Welgun blueprint, which boasts blue-pink tracers that also cause random dismemberment of opponents. Along with weapons and special effects, players will have access to a Vanguard-only finisher, precise comic book accessories, and an amulet.

Interestingly, the package description indicates that a second package will appear in the near future, in which both games will appear. The description mentions that players who bought both sets of Umbrella Academy before September 30 will receive the legendary KGM40 skin and a legendary business card indicating the possibility of the appearance of Cha-Cha’s partner, Hazel. Rewards for buying both will be given out later, during the last season of Vanguard and Warzone.

Next month marks an important month for the Call of Duty franchise as the future of FPS is revealed. Activision is currently making sure fans are involved, and with The Umbrella Academy package joining the recent Terminator package, Call of Duty fans don’t have to worry about the quality of the game’s cosmetic future.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.