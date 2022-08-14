Call of Duty: The concept of the Black Ops 4 campaign is too good to stay on the shelf

For better or worse, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is one of the most interesting parts of the franchise. The multiplayer game continued to use specialists from Black Ops 3, but reverted to the “boots on the ground” format, resulting in a mode that was solid but felt like it lacked the personality of Black Ops 3. The Zombie received the most support it ever received, receiving four cards at launch, but unfortunately, the hasty release meant that the mode was full of bugs and needed to be finalized. The most interesting thing is that there was no campaign in Black Ops 4.

The first and seemingly last game in the series released without a campaign, many were outraged by the removal of the single-player mode, although the success of Blackout allowed Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to work quite well. After the release, there were rumors about the cancellation of the campaign, which, it would seem, should have been focused on playing together, and Activision allegedly abandoned the mode because it was too ambitious, and there were fears that it would become repetitive. With the newly released new information about this campaign, it becomes clear how special the regime could have been, and Treyarch — or another studio — should strive to revive it.

What would the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 campaign be like

The leaked information about the cut-out Black Ops 4 campaign was provided by Reddit user Purpletoaster20, and their post contains a lot of information about the mode along with some official images. Based on everything this fan said, the mode was simply ahead of its time, since back in 2018, when the game was released (and in 2017, when it was being developed), the approach to the online service would have been quite new. Games like Fortnite haven’t reached their peak yet, so a campaign mode with constant updates would make Black Ops 4 unique.

Along with plans to support the Black Ops 4 campaign mode with DLC missions, the goal was to attract players who usually have no interest in single-player Call of Duty content. This campaign, dubbed “Career”, was supposed to focus on a 2-on-2 confrontation where players’ actions during missions would have consequences as they would choose to fight for one of the two factions. The story will constantly evolve depending on the passage of levels, and each mission will presumably have several side goals.

According to the leaks, the mode was supposed to have six large story sections, companions with artificial intelligence and unlockable customization elements. Instead of pre-rendered cutscenes, there would be in-game videos such as Call of Duty Zombies, which changed depending on the events of the missions. In addition, as in the case of the “Custom Mutations” setting in Black Ops 4 Zombies, playlists were offered in which players could customize the rules of the mode, and presumably a continuation of “Nightmares” was also planned. By providing resources from four missions, Call of Duty fans got a good idea of what this mode would be like, and many shared their disappointment that this innovative concept never saw the light.

Where can I reuse the ideas of the Black Ops 4 campaign

Considering how different a 2v2 campaign would be with multiple versions of the same mission, this concept should be brought back in a future release. With so many games offering traditional campaigns, including the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Treyarch should bring that 2-on-2 idea back for Call of Duty 2024. Although the 2070 setting is optional, especially considering how the Black Ops 3 controversy focused on the future was, everything else in the mode could serve as a fun change of pace. In addition, Call of Duty has generally fully adopted the online service model, so expanding the campaign after launch would be possible.

However, if Treyarch and other Call of Duty developers are not interested in bringing this concept back, Deviation Games should consider creating a 2V2 campaign in its upcoming PlayStation exclusive. Not only is Sony interested in live service projects, which was a key part of the original concept, but Deviation Games co-founder Jason Blundell directed Black Ops 4. Reviving the idea of a 2V2 story mode may be a real possibility, as his new studio can draw inspiration from all the work done on the Black Ops 4 campaign. Although this campaign will no longer have anything to do with Call of Duty, the idea of the mode is what really makes it special, and it deserves to become something more than just a concept.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is already available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.